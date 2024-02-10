Pita denies backing anti-monarchist despite securing her bail
Former Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat insisted that he did not back the anti-monarchy activist who tried to interrupt a royal motorcade last week, even though he helped secure her bail.
He said on Saturday that the accused should always be presumed innocent, so they have the right to temporary release.
“Protection for the country’s VIPs is another matter. Expression of opinion is also a different matter. Don’t mix them up, or you will create a social division, which is not good for Thai society,” he said.
The popular politician came under pressure after a car chased the motorcade of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on a Bangkok expressway last Sunday. The unidentified driver had earlier honked continuously while the motorcade was passing.
When police officers blocked the car from joining the motorcade, anti-monarchy activist Tantawan Tuatulanon, who was the front-seat passenger, engaged in a heated argument with an on-duty police officer. She cited urgency and questioned the “preferential treatment” given to certain vehicles.
There have been calls on social media for Pita to take responsibility following the incident.
When asked about his standpoint on what happened, Pita said: “I am worried, but I understand.”
He said the matter should be dealt with carefully and the parties involved should try to find a solution together to improve the situation.
“As a politician and a Thai, I am worried about the country’s situation and the future of young people. I understand that many people are uncomfortable, worried, and want understanding. All parties should help ease the situation to prevent more rifts,” he said.
Pita also expressed concern about the clash in the heart of Bangkok between royalists and anti-monarchy activists on Saturday. “Both sides should calm down and all elements in society must work together to find a solution for this conflict,” he said.
Tantawan is also known as “Tawan Thaluwang”, taken from the name of her anti-monarchy group which has been active in recent years. The group’s name “Thaluwang” literally means “piercing through the palace”.
The 20-year-old activist had been arrested twice in 2022 for allegedly violating the lese majeste law and was released on bail.
In May 2022, she and eight other protesters were charged with trespassing, destroying public property, and obstructing officers at Bangkok’s Samranrat Police Station.
Pita managed to secure bail for Tantawan in May 2022 after she went on a hunger strike. At that time, the Criminal Court assigned Pita to be the young activist’s bail supervisor.
As Move Forward leader at the time, Pita was the front-runner to become Thailand’s 30th prime minister after his party won most MP seats in the general election last year. But he failed to secure majority support in Parliament in a joint meeting of the two Houses.
Parliamentarians who refused to vote for Pita, including many senators, said it was because Move Forward stuck by its plan to amend Article 112 of the Penal Code, which is also known as the lese majeste law. They argued that the amendments proposed by the reformist party would undermine the Thai monarchy and threaten the country’s security.