Pita denies backing anti-monarchist despite securing her bail

He said on Saturday that the accused should always be presumed innocent, so they have the right to temporary release.

“Protection for the country’s VIPs is another matter. Expression of opinion is also a different matter. Don’t mix them up, or you will create a social division, which is not good for Thai society,” he said.

The popular politician came under pressure after a car chased the motorcade of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on a Bangkok expressway last Sunday. The unidentified driver had earlier honked continuously while the motorcade was passing.

When police officers blocked the car from joining the motorcade, anti-monarchy activist Tantawan Tuatulanon, who was the front-seat passenger, engaged in a heated argument with an on-duty police officer. She cited urgency and questioned the “preferential treatment” given to certain vehicles.

There have been calls on social media for Pita to take responsibility following the incident.

When asked about his standpoint on what happened, Pita said: “I am worried, but I understand.”

He said the matter should be dealt with carefully and the parties involved should try to find a solution together to improve the situation.

“As a politician and a Thai, I am worried about the country’s situation and the future of young people. I understand that many people are uncomfortable, worried, and want understanding. All parties should help ease the situation to prevent more rifts,” he said.

Pita also expressed concern about the clash in the heart of Bangkok between royalists and anti-monarchy activists on Saturday. “Both sides should calm down and all elements in society must work together to find a solution for this conflict,” he said.

