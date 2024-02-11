Budget hurdles may prevent creation of halal industry department this year

Pimphattra of the United Thai Nation Party said recently that she planned to set up a public organisation in charge of promoting the halal food industry, which would be upgraded to a department under her ministry later.

A well-informed Government House source said the Industry Ministry had not submitted a request yet to the Cabinet for setting up a new department.

The source said the ministry had instead proposed to the Cabinet to set up a national committee headed by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for driving forward the halal food industry.