UTNP to seek urgent debate on better protection of royal motorcades

When the car was blocked from joining the motorcade, Tantawan, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, engaged in a heated argument with an on-duty police officer. She cited urgency and questioned the “preferential treatment” given to certain vehicles.

The first time Tantawan got into trouble for defamation was two years ago and was granted temporary release in May 2022 after Pita used his MP status as a guarantee.

However, the latest incident sparked outrage among royalists on social media, with many slamming Pita for allegedly supporting this activist.

‘Young people’

On Saturday, Pita insisted that he did not support Tantawan’s behaviour, but hinted that the conflicts might stem from the attitude of young people.

“As a politician and a Thai, I am worried about the country’s situation and the future of young people. I understand that many people are uncomfortable, worried, and want understanding. All parties should help ease the situation to prevent more rifts,” he said.

The incident also sparked a clash between Tantawan’s Thaluwang group, which literally translates to “piercing through the palace”, and the People’s Centre to Protect the Monarchy group at the Siam BTS station.

Meanwhile, UTNP spokesman Akkaradej Wongpithairoj slammed Pita for using “young people” as a political rhetoric.

He warned that this rhetoric would further divide society because Pita failed to show responsibility as Tantawan’s bail guarantor. In 2022, the Criminal Court had assigned Pita to be the young activist’s bail supervisor.

Akkaradej said Pita should have condemned Tantawan for violating the law instead of using the “young people” rhetoric.

“Pita acted as the guarantor for Tantawan and had even debated in support of her in the House. So, he should have done more to take responsibility for the action that trampled on the hearts of many Thais,” Akkaradej said.

“I would like to tell Pita to stop using the ‘young people’ rhetoric as this is not an issue of any generation. It’s just a violation of law. It’s a matter of people knowing what they can and cannot do. Don’t use the rhetoric to gather support from young people as many of the young generation do not support this kind of action and even abhor Tantawan’s act this time.”