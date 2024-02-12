Activist ‘did not know’ she was honking at princess’s motorcade

Tantawan Tuatulanon, better known as “Tawan Thaluwang” after the name of her anti-monarchy group, declared she did not realise it was HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s motorcade she was tailing on February 4.

Tantawan, 20, said on Facebook that she encountered the motorcade as she was heading to Victory Monument after attending a funeral.

“We did not know there was a royal motorcade and we didn’t intend to cause trouble to it,” she said in the post.

“We didn’t disrupt the motorcade as reported. Those who watch the clip carefully will see that we didn’t disrupt the motorcade or cut across it, as reported by several TV stations. We were simply driving fast in a rush to get to Victory Monument where we had business to do.”