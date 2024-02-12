No question of downscaling royal motorcades, says PM, as he orders tighter security

Srettha said on Monday that he met with Royal Thai Police chief Pol General Torsak Sukvimol and other senior officers on Sunday to discuss the issue.

On February 4, two members of the Thaluwang (“piercing the palace”) group reportedly sped after the motorcade of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. One of them was identified as Tantawan Tuatulanon, 20, who has been campaigning for equal rights to use the public roads.

Srettha said he told the National Police chief that the protection of royal family members was of utmost importance.

He said he has also instructed the National Intelligence Agency to step up its intelligence operations to prevent similar incidents in the future.