From hospital to mansion: Thaksin to soon be released on parole

The source, however, said that so far it cannot be confirmed when Thaksin will be released as the Justice Ministry has to complete proceedings before the actual release date can be announced.

Thawee said he had been given a list of 945 inmates to consider for parole and has agreed to have 930 of them released from jail and placed on house arrest.

The minister noted that Article 52 of the Corrections Act states that a person eligible for parole should have served at least six months or a third of their term, with the remaining time behind bars being less than 10 years.

Thawee added that Thaksin was deemed to be eligible for special parole because he is among the elderly (aged 70 or above) and ill inmates listed.

He said as soon as Thaksin completes his six months “in jail”, he will automatically be granted parole.

Last week, Thaksin’s youngest daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the family mansion in Bangkok has been prepared for Thaksin to stay in during his parole.

Crying foul

Opponents of the former leader, however, are outraged by the reprieve, saying Thaksin should not be eligible as he has not spent a single night behind bars.

The Corrections Department had announced regulations for the special parole soon after Thaksin returned. However, the department said this was a coincidence as the law approving the special parole had been enacted much earlier as a measure to reduce congestion in prison.