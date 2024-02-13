Police to seek arrest warrants for Thaluwang activists after failure to meet summons

He added that the investigators had also considered whether the activists were being influenced by someone else.

On Monday, Royal Thai Police chief Pol General Torsak Sukivimol said police believe there is a conspiracy behind the two activists.

He noted that the two were seen on the clip speaking slowly to try to entice police officers to reveal details of the royal motorcade. This was seen as an attempt to use these details to further their campaign against royal motorcades.

Tantawan is a big-time campaigner for “equal rights to use the road”. She was arrested and charged with violating Article 112 of the Criminal Code or the lese majeste law in 2022 after launching an opinion survey on Facebook as to whether royal motorcades should be allowed.

However, Tantawan claimed on Monday that she did not know it was a royal motorcade and that she was simply rushing to Victory Monument to run an errand.