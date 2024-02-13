Police arrest journalist, photographer over coverage of graffiti in March 2023

Both the journalist and photographer had been reporting on an incident in which a 25-year-old activist spray painted an anarchist symbol and a crossed-out “112” on the exterior wall of the Emerald Buddha Temple.

On Monday, the duo were taken to the Grand Palace Police Station, where they were denied bail and shifted to different police stations.

Nuttaphol was moved to Chulalongkorn Police Station, while Natthaphon was shifted to Thung Song Hong Police Station. Both spent the night in custody.

On Tuesday morning, the freelance photographer said police had not presented any evidence to support their arrests, adding that their detention was based solely on the warrant. Both men were taken to Ratchadapisek Criminal Court on Tuesday to await a decision on whether they will be detained further.