Peace and commitment to promises are Srettha’s biggest birthday wishes

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who also holds the deputy PM’s post, led Cabinet members on Tuesday to wish Srettha and present him with a bouquet at Government House ahead of his 62nd birthday on February 15.

Srettha, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said his birthday wish this year was for the nation to be peaceful and for all officials to be committed to delivering election promises made to the public.

He added that the upcoming dinner party with coalition MPs on Tuesday evening would give him a chance to express appreciation for their contribution and gather feedback on governance matters.

Srettha assumed office as prime minister on August 22, 2023, as a Pheu Thai Party candidate. The party is currently the coalition leader. Srettha succeeded former junta leader General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who held the prime minister’s post for eight years and 363 days.