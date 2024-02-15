Srettha ready to listen to all opinions on digital wallet scheme

The committee made its decision at a meeting that went on for over an hour, chaired by the prime minister.

Srettha, who doubles as the finance minister, said the move was in response to suggestions from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the Council of State, which is the government's legal advisory agency.

“The Digital Wallet Committee resolved to follow the suggestions and recommendations of the Council of State and the NACC,” the PM told a press conference at Government House after the panel’s meeting.

He said the subcommittee would examine and scrutinise any acts that could violate the digital wallet scheme’s regulations and the terms of handing out money to eligible Thais.

The subcommittee consists of members from all relevant sectors and the proposed panel members were endorsed by the Digital Wallet Committee at its meeting on Thursday.

Srettha added that a working group would also be appointed to gather suggestions and observations regarding the digital wallet scheme, especially from the NACC. The goal is to ensure the project’s transparency and prevent possible irregularities, he said.

The working group has been given 30 days to complete its task and submit its report to the Digital Wallet Committee, which is to decide whether to seek Cabinet endorsement for the handout scheme’s implementation.