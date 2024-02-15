Srettha ready to listen to all opinions on digital wallet scheme
The government’s Digital Wallet Committee on Thursday set up a subcommittee and tasked it with preventing any acts that would go against the handout project’s terms and conditions, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said.
The committee made its decision at a meeting that went on for over an hour, chaired by the prime minister.
Srettha, who doubles as the finance minister, said the move was in response to suggestions from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the Council of State, which is the government's legal advisory agency.
“The Digital Wallet Committee resolved to follow the suggestions and recommendations of the Council of State and the NACC,” the PM told a press conference at Government House after the panel’s meeting.
He said the subcommittee would examine and scrutinise any acts that could violate the digital wallet scheme’s regulations and the terms of handing out money to eligible Thais.
The subcommittee consists of members from all relevant sectors and the proposed panel members were endorsed by the Digital Wallet Committee at its meeting on Thursday.
Srettha added that a working group would also be appointed to gather suggestions and observations regarding the digital wallet scheme, especially from the NACC. The goal is to ensure the project’s transparency and prevent possible irregularities, he said.
The working group has been given 30 days to complete its task and submit its report to the Digital Wallet Committee, which is to decide whether to seek Cabinet endorsement for the handout scheme’s implementation.
Srettha told the press conference that although the project’s implementation would be delayed by at least another 30 days, it was “proper and necessary” to listen to all the relevant opinions.
He said many of the committee members just saw written suggestions from the NACC and the Council of State for the first time at Thursday’s meeting and that they had asked for time to study them in detail.
The PM said he has given time to Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput and other panel members to carefully study those recommendations so that they could come up with their observations at the next panel meeting.
The central bank governor is one of many experts opposed to the handout scheme on the grounds that it may affect the country’s fiscal discipline. The project is estimated to require at least 500 billion baht in state funding.
Srettha said he was unsure if a new law for government borrowing to fund the project could be completed within this year. He said his government would spend more time listening to available options.
When asked if the project would still require 500 billion baht in funding, the prime minister said that the matter would be decided by the Digital Wallet Committee.