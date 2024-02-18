Group opposed to Thaksin’s parole vows to seek NACC investigation
A group of protesters opposed to the release of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on parole does not believe he is seriously ill after seeing images of him leaving the hospital.
The leaders of the Students and the People’s Network for Thailand Reform said they were confident that Thaksin did not have any serious illness.
They were reacting after seeing images of him leaving the hospital early on Sunday.
The People's Network for Thailand Reform, led by Pichit Chaimongkol, mobilised a group of people who had gathered in front of the Police General Hospital in downtown Bangkok since 11.30pm on Saturday to monitor and observe Thaksin's release.
After more than seven hours of vigil, once they were sure that Thaksin had left the hospital, the protesters returned to Government House to continue their demonstration.
The group could not witness Thaksin's convoy because their demonstration site was near the exit gate on Rama I Road, while Thaksin's convoy exited from the Henry Dunant Road side.
Pichit stated that it was now clear Thaksin was not seriously ill, as previously claimed. The group plans to submit a letter to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to expedite an investigation. This evidence would prompt the NACC to establish a committee to investigate the officials from the Department of Corrections and doctors who may have neglected their duties for the past 180 days, he said.
Pichit argued: "If Thaksin were seriously ill, he wouldn't have left immediately after receiving parole, and if special medical equipment were necessary, he wouldn't have recovered suddenly like this. Illness can occur suddenly, but recovery cannot. His prompt departure from the hospital reflects that this might have been staged to mislead the public."
He said based on images of Thaksin he had seen in mass media, Thaksin appeared to be in good normal condition. There were no signs of him needing saline drip or oxygen support. They noted that Thaksin's body looked healthy and strong.
He vowed that the group would continue to hold demonstrations until the NACC clarified on the situation. Additionally, they would closely monitor the proceedings in the lese majeste case against Thaksin. After this, they plan to follow up with the Office of the Attorney-General. Since there was no immediate arrest of Thaksin today, they also intend to ask the military on how they plan to proceed in this matter.