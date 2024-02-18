Group opposed to Thaksin’s parole vows to seek NACC investigation

The leaders of the Students and the People’s Network for Thailand Reform said they were confident that Thaksin did not have any serious illness.

They were reacting after seeing images of him leaving the hospital early on Sunday.

The People's Network for Thailand Reform, led by Pichit Chaimongkol, mobilised a group of people who had gathered in front of the Police General Hospital in downtown Bangkok since 11.30pm on Saturday to monitor and observe Thaksin's release.

After more than seven hours of vigil, once they were sure that Thaksin had left the hospital, the protesters returned to Government House to continue their demonstration.