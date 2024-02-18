Move Forward says Thaksin case will raise doubts about favouritism
The Move Forward Party on Sunday assailed the government for “lack of transparency” in granting parole to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
In a statement issued on Sunday following Thaksin’s release, the party said society could not be prevented from questioning the fairness of the system.
"Society demands a democratic system based on the principles of the legal state and a fair judicial process, free from any privileged class," the statement said.
The statement said that while the government and Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin frequently stressed the importance of establishing a robust legal state, “it cannot be overlooked that the events and the entire process surrounding Thaksin Shinawatra in the past 180 days, particularly the circumstance of being granted the right to stay in the hospital outside of jail, lack transparency regarding Thaksin's health condition, and being granted parole to stay at his home”.
This situation has prompted the public to raise questions about whether the recent developments under the current government align with the principles of applying the law equally to everyone, without favouritism or discrimination, the statement said.
Move Forward was also sympathetic to Thaksin’s past predicament. “As a former prime minister who was ousted in a coup, it cannot be denied that Thaksin did not receive fair treatment in terms of democratic principles, leading to significant questioning by the public regarding the fairness of his legal case, the legal process, and the penalties imposed on him."
“However, looking at the present, when Thaksin has decided to voluntarily engage in the judicial process in the country, it cannot be denied that the government's explanations regarding crucial questions, whether related to Thaksin's health or the criteria used to approve his parole, do not put an end to societal inquiries about fairness in the application of the law and the treatment when compared to other prisoners and individuals undergoing political prosecution,” the statement said.
If the government aims to facilitate justice for Thaksin as someone affected by political conflicts or persecution, the approach taken should not reinforce a double standard within the country's judicial process or grant privileges to anyone above others under the law. Instead, the government must adhere to a path that ensures equal justice for all, the statement concluded.