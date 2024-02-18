Move Forward says Thaksin case will raise doubts about favouritism

In a statement issued on Sunday following Thaksin’s release, the party said society could not be prevented from questioning the fairness of the system.

"Society demands a democratic system based on the principles of the legal state and a fair judicial process, free from any privileged class," the statement said.

The statement said that while the government and Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin frequently stressed the importance of establishing a robust legal state, “it cannot be overlooked that the events and the entire process surrounding Thaksin Shinawatra in the past 180 days, particularly the circumstance of being granted the right to stay in the hospital outside of jail, lack transparency regarding Thaksin's health condition, and being granted parole to stay at his home”.