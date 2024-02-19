Deputy PM insists Srettha has full power as premier, no interference from Thaksin

However, he said, Thaksin has offered to provide advice on issues that he has experience or expertise in, though it would depend on the government whether it wants to heed the advice.

“Don’t worry and don’t politicise it. Don’t worry that there will be two prime ministers in our government,” he said.

As for allegations that Thaksin faked his illness, so he could stay out of prison and become eligible for parole, Phumtham pointed out that Thaksin has to wear a cast on his right arm because the tendon on his right shoulder has severed due to old age.

“My tendons were also damaged and I had to undergo an operation and wear a cast for six to seven months,” he said.

“He is ill, so please give him moral support. Don’t look at him with suspicion … It’s normal for a person over 70 years old to wear a cast.”

As for being granted parole, Phumtham said it would not affect the country’s justice system because Thaksin was released in line with the law. He added critics were too prejudiced against him.

However, Senator Kittisak Ratanawaraha refuted Phumtham’s views, saying it was amazing that Thaksin was granted parole even though he did not spend a single day behind bars.

The senator said he does not believe Thaksin is really ill, adding that the Senate will see if there is a way of investigating the Corrections Department and the justice minister’s decision to grant Thaksin parole despite him never being jailed.

“This was unfair to more than 200,000 other inmates,” he said.

Kittisak added that the Senate is also expected to debate the alleged preferential treatment granted to Thaksin during the general debate next month.

He said he believed both Thaksin and his daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, would try to influence the country’s administration. It will be like Thailand is being run by three prime ministers at the same time.

“Now that Thaksin has returned, Srettha will become a planet, not a shining star,” the senator said.