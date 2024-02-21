What Thailand must do to improve its democracy index ranking

Thailand has declined in the annual Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) Democracy Index, from 55 in 2022 to 63 out of 167 countries and territories last year.

Thitinan, who is a professor at the university’s Faculty of Political Science, told The Nation that the fall in the EIU index did not surprise him, citing the suppression of protests in the past two decades, people being arrested and denied bail, and two military coups within a decade.

To improve the ranking and strengthen the country’s democratic system, Thitinan said Thailand should demonstrate a greater willingness to uphold basic rights, fundamental freedoms, and media freedom by enforcing laws impartially.

“For outsiders looking at Thailand, it is the Thai justice system that is on trial in the eyes of the world,” he said.