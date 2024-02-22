MPs say ‘no’ to gender recognition bill

The bill was proposed by Move Forward party-listed MP Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat and his associates on the basis that currently there is no specific law to recognise and protect the human dignity, rights, freedom, and equality of gender-diverse people.

The bill aims to allow transgenders and non-binary people to choose titles of their choice on legal documents instead of the title that reflects gender at birth. Tunyawaj said the mandate for individuals to use birth gender titles in legal documents has caused gender-diverse people difficulties in representing themselves and deciding their sexual orientation, which generally affect their daily lives.

Thirachai Saenkaew, Pheu Thai MP for Udon Thani, expressed his concerns that a bill allowing people to freely change their titles could contribute to an increase in crimes such as scamming and sexual assault. He added that the new law could cause problems for the current correctional system that divides male and female prisoners based on their birth gender.