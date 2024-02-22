MPs say ‘no’ to gender recognition bill
Parliament on Wednesday rejected the draft bill for legal gender recognition, title, and protection of gender-diverse people, with 154 votes in favour, 257 against, one abstention, and one vote not cast.
The bill was proposed by Move Forward party-listed MP Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat and his associates on the basis that currently there is no specific law to recognise and protect the human dignity, rights, freedom, and equality of gender-diverse people.
The bill aims to allow transgenders and non-binary people to choose titles of their choice on legal documents instead of the title that reflects gender at birth. Tunyawaj said the mandate for individuals to use birth gender titles in legal documents has caused gender-diverse people difficulties in representing themselves and deciding their sexual orientation, which generally affect their daily lives.
Thirachai Saenkaew, Pheu Thai MP for Udon Thani, expressed his concerns that a bill allowing people to freely change their titles could contribute to an increase in crimes such as scamming and sexual assault. He added that the new law could cause problems for the current correctional system that divides male and female prisoners based on their birth gender.
Anusorn Eiamsa-ard, Pheu Thai party-listed MP, said that as a member of LGBTQ+ community, he believed everyone should be proud of whatever gender they are regardless of legal title. He then proceeded to sing the hit song “Kra Thoei Pra Thuang” (“Protest of a gay man) which highlights the fact that he is proud to be a gay man despite being mocked and ridiculed by others.
Taopiphop Limjittrakorn, Move Forward MP for Bangkok, who supported the bill, urged fellow MPs to approve the first reading of the bill as its principles are open and flexible. Meanwhile, Pantin Nuanjerm, another Move Forward MP for Bangkok, added that that disguising one’s identity to commit crimes is a problem that must be fixed by crime suppression agencies, not by prohibiting all transgender people from changing their titles.