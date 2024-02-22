March 25 set as date for Senate to grill Cabinet

According to the source, the debate is slated to take place on Monday, March 25 from 9am to midnight, totalling 15 hours. Senators will have the stage for 11 hours and 30 minutes to grill the government about its projects and general administration, while the Cabinet will have 3 hours to answer the questions. The last half hour is reserved for the remarks by the president of the Senate.

Another agenda set on Wednesday is for a Senate meeting next Tuesday (February 27), when senators would consider members of the ordinary committee to inspect the profile, conduct and ethics of the nominee for the position of Auditor General (Monthien Charoenpol).

On Wednesday, the Senate whips also considered four draft bills that have passed the first readings by the House of Representatives and resolved to forward them to corresponding senate committees for further consideration. Three of these bills are regulations on human resources management in local administrative organisations, while the last is the bill for revocation of National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO)’s order on human resources management in local administrative organisations.