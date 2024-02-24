Tantawan’s father begs for his daughter’s life, promises to keep her ‘out of politics’

Sommai also promised on Saturday to keep Tantawan “out of political matters” if she is granted temporary release.

Tantawan, 22, known for campaigning against royal motorcades, and fellow activist Natthanon Chaimahabud were thrown behind bars on February 13.

On Saturday, Sommai Tuatulanon pleaded with the Criminal Court to grant temporary release for the duo, as they both showed signs of deteriorating health when he visited them at Thammasat University Hospital.

Both Tantawan and Natthanon went on hunger strike right after their arrest.

Sommai told the media that Natthanon “looked blurred”, while Tantawan was reduced to “skin and bones” due to lack of food and water.

He said his daughter could only communicate in almost inaudible whispers.

“If this continues, I’m not sure they will be alive in the next few days. I would like to ask the court to be merciful and grant them temporary release, so they can get treatment,” the distressed father said.

He said this upcoming bail request would be the third one after the last two were rejected.

“If the court grants temporary release, I will ensure that my daughter is not involved in politics anymore. I will force her to spend her life as an ordinary youngster and continue her study,” he promised.

