Activists fear that Pheu Thai-led govt will concede to Cambodia’s claims in Gulf

Members of the People’s Network for Thailand Reform and People’s Centre to Protect the Monarchy also submitted a petition addressed to Navy commander-in-chief Admiral Adung Phan-iam.

In the petition, they raised concerns that the Pheu Thai-led government, which they say is under the influence of the Shinawatra family, might trade national interest for the interest of the Shinawatra clan when negotiating the overlapping claims area (OCA) in the Gulf of Thailand.

The protesters alleged that Cambodia had previously unilaterally drawn its continual shelf line to claim half of Koh Krude island in Trat, even though the entire island belongs to Thailand.