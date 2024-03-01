Srettha to make pitch for investments during visits to France and Germany

Kanchana Patarachoke, the Department of Information director-general who doubles as the ministry’s spokesperson, said that the prime minister would be accompanied by Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara.

Srettha will be in France from March 7-12, and hold a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. The Thai PM is expected to present a plan on making Thailand the regional hub for aviation, transportation, tourism, and manufacturing of electric vehicles.

Both sides would also discuss potential cooperation in clean energy, space innovation, fashion, and soft power – areas where France is considered to be a global powerhouse, Kanchana told a press conference at the Foreign Ministry on Friday.

The French president will host a lunch reception in honour of the visiting Thai leader, according to the spokesperson.

Srettha, who doubles as the finance minister, also is scheduled to meet with French leaders from the public sector and business executives during his visit.