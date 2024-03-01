Srettha to make pitch for investments during visits to France and Germany
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will make his first official visit to Europe next week, with visits to France and Germany, the Thai Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
Kanchana Patarachoke, the Department of Information director-general who doubles as the ministry’s spokesperson, said that the prime minister would be accompanied by Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara.
Srettha will be in France from March 7-12, and hold a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. The Thai PM is expected to present a plan on making Thailand the regional hub for aviation, transportation, tourism, and manufacturing of electric vehicles.
Both sides would also discuss potential cooperation in clean energy, space innovation, fashion, and soft power – areas where France is considered to be a global powerhouse, Kanchana told a press conference at the Foreign Ministry on Friday.
The French president will host a lunch reception in honour of the visiting Thai leader, according to the spokesperson.
Srettha, who doubles as the finance minister, also is scheduled to meet with French leaders from the public sector and business executives during his visit.
The Thai leader will then travel to Germany for his two-day official visit on March 12-13, Kanchana said. She added that this trip would build on the recent state visit to Thailand by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier from January 24-26.
“This marks a new era of bilateral relations after a long period of no official visits between the two countries,” the spokesperson said.
Srettha is scheduled to meet the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, for discussions. He will also deliver a keynote speech at a meeting of an association of German entrepreneurs of small and medium-sized enterprises. The group has over 55,000 business members and a network of more than 30 organisations, with more than 40 representative offices around the world.
In his speech, the Thai PM will reveal his government's economic vision. He is also scheduled to have discussions with several German business leaders, during which he is expected to invite them to invest in Thailand.