Deputy House Speaker asks for updates on delayed legislation

Padipat denied he was encroaching on the executive’s responsibilities by going to the Thai Ku-Fah Building and said he merely wanted to meet with the PM’s staff.

The Deputy House Speaker also clarified that he wasn’t expecting any changes overnight and pointed out that meetings between the legislative and the executive branches were normal.

Padipat added that there were no problems with the current government and opposition whip, noting that it was his responsibility to oversee the ratification of all drafts, and there were drafts from the Bhumjai Thai Party sitting on the PM’s desk.

When asked if Padipat was doing this to boost his personal profile, he replied that everybody has a right to their opinion and instead reaffirmed his intentions.