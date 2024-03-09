Srettha says he will meet Thaksin in Chiang Mai if there is an opportunity

Both Srettha and Thaksin are scheduled to visit the northern city late next week. The premier will be in the North to inspect Chiang Mai’s PM2.5 dust pollution situation, while Thaksin reportedly plans to visit his home province to pay homage to his ancestors.

Speaking to members of the Thai press during his official visit to France, Srettha said he will be in Chiang Mai between March 15 and 17 to follow up on the wildfires and smog situation. He will also discuss the drug problem with local authorities.

When asked if he would meet Thaksin, who will also be in Chiang Mai during that time, Srettha said: “If there’s an opportunity and it is convenient, then we will probably meet each other.”

Srettha said he has not yet made an appointment with Thaksin, because he does not have details of the former PM’s itinerary in Chiang Mai.

The premier also noted that he had met Thaksin once since the former leader was released on parole on February 18.

“There should be no problem if we meet for a second time. It's normal for people who know each other to stop by and chat,” he said.

On February 24, less than a week after Thaksin was released, the premier stopped off at the ex-PM’s Bangkok mansion for a “private visit” that lasted more than an hour.



