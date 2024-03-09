Srettha says he will meet Thaksin in Chiang Mai if there is an opportunity
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said that though he has no appointment with former premier Thaksin Shinawatra in Chiang Mai, he may meet him there if time and opportunity permit.
Both Srettha and Thaksin are scheduled to visit the northern city late next week. The premier will be in the North to inspect Chiang Mai’s PM2.5 dust pollution situation, while Thaksin reportedly plans to visit his home province to pay homage to his ancestors.
Speaking to members of the Thai press during his official visit to France, Srettha said he will be in Chiang Mai between March 15 and 17 to follow up on the wildfires and smog situation. He will also discuss the drug problem with local authorities.
When asked if he would meet Thaksin, who will also be in Chiang Mai during that time, Srettha said: “If there’s an opportunity and it is convenient, then we will probably meet each other.”
Srettha said he has not yet made an appointment with Thaksin, because he does not have details of the former PM’s itinerary in Chiang Mai.
The premier also noted that he had met Thaksin once since the former leader was released on parole on February 18.
“There should be no problem if we meet for a second time. It's normal for people who know each other to stop by and chat,” he said.
On February 24, less than a week after Thaksin was released, the premier stopped off at the ex-PM’s Bangkok mansion for a “private visit” that lasted more than an hour.
Thaksin, who is considered the patriarch of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, reportedly plans to visit Chiang Mai from March 14-16 – dates that coincide with Srettha’s time there.
The former premier flew back to Thailand on a private jet on August 22. Less than 24 hours after landing on Thai soil, he was taken from Bangkok Remand Prison to the Police General Hospital for treatment of unidentified health issues. He remained in hospital until his release on parole on February 18.
During his exile, Thaksin was sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison for corruption stemming from his 2001-2006 tenure as prime minister, which was cut short by a military coup. However, he received a royal pardon soon after his return to Thailand last year, in which the sentence was reduced to just one year. He was released on parole after 180 days in detention at Police General Hospital because he met all the criteria, namely age and illness.
Meanwhile, Rames Rattanachaweng, spokesman of the opposition Democrat Party, said on Saturday that relevant state agencies, namely the Departments of Probation and Corrections, should be able to answer questions on whether Thaksin’s trip to Chiang Mai was in line with the regulations on inmates on parole.
“Thaksin is currently on parole. If he does something beyond what is permitted, the two agencies must have an explanation ready. The government can’t say it does not know about this. The prime minister and the justice minister must know,” he said.