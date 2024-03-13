Thaksin’s red-shirt supporters converge in Chiang Mai for hero’s welcome

Thaksin will be visiting Chiang Mai for the first time in 17 years, after spending more than a decade in self-imposed exile overseas.

Joining the motorcade on Wednesday were red-shirt supporters from Lopburi, Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani. More red-shirt supporters are expected to join them from other provinces, including Lamphun, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phitsanulok and Nakhon Sawan to name a few.

Some of the supporters told local press that they had travelled from Lopburi to join the welcoming crowds on Thursday and had participated in the motorcade on Wednesday. They added that they had travelled to Chiang Mai on their own accord and were excited that Thaksin was returning home.

When asked if they wanted him to return to politics, they said they preferred him in the position of adviser, so younger politicians can get a chance in the field.

Thaksin will take his private jet to Chiang Mai on Thursday and will be staying in his home at the Summit Green Valley Chiang Mai Country Club. His family will be joining him the following day to make merit and pay respects to ancestors before the former leader returns to Bangkok on Saturday.

Thaksin is being allowed to spend some time in his hometown despite being under parole for the rest of his one-year sentence.