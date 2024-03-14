Srettha to push US investment in Thailand’s microchip industry

Srettha, who doubles as finance minister, is scheduled to meet visiting US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and President’s Export Council chairman Mark Ein.

The prime minister – a self-described salesman for Thailand – has just returned from a trip to France and Germany where he discussed trade and investment.

Srettha’s discussion with the senior US officials will cover economic cooperation between the two countries, a Government House source said.

He will invite leading US companies to invest in Thailand and also ask the US to open its market further for Thai products. The investment push will focus on Thai manufacturing of microchips and semiconductors.

In December, Raimondo urged the US and its allies to stop China from accessing advanced chips and other top technologies key to national security.

Thailand is busy establishing its own Silicon Valley in the Eastern Economic Corridor that runs east of Bangkok.



