Phayao gets 300m baht development injection at mobile Cabinet meeting

The Cabinet is meeting in Phayao this week while the prime minister and ministers visit the upper North provinces of Phayao, Chiang Rai, Nan and Phrae.

Srettha, who doubles as finance minister, said a Phayao tourism office should be established by the fourth quarter this year to serve as a central agency promoting local attractions, especially for eco and sustainable tourism.

The premier also said he had tasked the Transport Ministry with studying the possibility of building an airport in Phayao’s Dok Khamtai district to boost tourism and logistics.

Phayao’s closest airport is currently Chiang Rai, about 100 kilometres away.

Among the projects approved on Tuesday was road expansion at the Ban Huak border checkpoint in Phayao’s Phu Sang district to boost cross-border trade with Laos. The neighbouring country has placed an order for over 100,000 cattle from farmers in Phayao this year.

The premier also tasked the Commerce Ministry to limit or ban the import of agricultural products from neighbouring countries where there is outdoor burning. The move aims to combat burning of agricultural waste that causes cross-border air pollution in Thailand.

“The regulation will align with the Clean Air Act that is currently being considered by Parliament while respecting existing international trade agreements,” said Srettha.

He added that Thailand may consider switching to importing agricultural products from African countries, such as Nigeria or Zimbabwe, instead.

After the meeting, representatives of rubber farmers in Phayao thanked the PM and government for helping to push the rubber price over 90 baht per kilogram, its highest in four years.

Srettha promised them his government would push the price above 100 baht per kilo.