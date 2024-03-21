Thailand ups drive for voluntary recruits amid conscription battle

Eligible young men and their families should be informed that recruits receive better benefits than in the past, including about 10,000 baht in monthly pay and a chance to study, Sutin said.

Soldiers can study for free up to the 12th grade with services from the Office of the Non-Formal and Informal Education, he said.

The military’s learning centre also helps link recruits with educational institutions so they can continue their studies online or after being discharged.

Several public and private universities, including Chulalongkorn University, had offered places for soldiers to study up to the doctorate level. Sutin said he would negotiate with universities to allow soldiers to pay tuition fees by instalment.

Meanwhile, recruits could acquire technical skills during their military service and receive certificates that would make getting a job much easier after they are discharged.

Cadet schools also offer places for qualified recruits to study to become officers.

On the job front, the Defence Ministry is collaborating with large corporations and government agencies to secure jobs for soldiers after they are discharged, Sutin said.

The government was also considering expanding medical benefits for private soldiers to cover their spouses as well.

He said he was currently pondering a measure to honour voluntary recruits by raising the national flag in front of their houses.

Nakhon Ratchasima’s chief recruiting officer proposed orientation sessions for recruits who had been “indoctrinated” by military-haters to disrespect their own families and be disloyal to the nation and monarchy.

Sutin replied that he may consider devoting a special day for new soldiers to feel gratitude to their parents, the nation and the royal family.