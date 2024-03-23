Srettha vows 2024 budget will boost economy, as Pita questions its real objectives

On Friday, the lawmakers also endorsed a House committee’s suggestion that some 9.2 billion baht be shaved off the budget, with the Defence Ministry being hit with the biggest cut.

The committee is chaired by Deputy PM Phumtham Wechayachai.

The bill is set to be sent to the Senate on Tuesday, and if it gets the go-ahead it will be submitted to the Palace for royal endorsement on April 3.

The Senate’s scrutiny of the budget bill should take no more than a day, the premier said.

Srettha also said he welcomed all recommendations and suggestions related to the allocation of funds.

On Saturday, opposition party Move Forward’s former leader Pita Limjaroenrat shot back saying the budget bill was not designed to solve the problems of the general public. He pointed out that most of the budget is being spent on remunerating agencies while funding for necessities like dealing with natural calamities has been cut.

This unequal allocation will see Thailand and its taxpayers losing opportunities and benefits, he added.