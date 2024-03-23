Casinos will bring revenue to Thailand, solve illegal gambling problem: Phiphat

He said on Saturday that by allowing entertainment complexes to include casinos, Thailand will also be able to tackle its chronic problem with illegal gambling.

Phiphat believes each entertainment complex would create at least 10,000 new jobs, and if one was built in each of the country’s five major regions, up to 50,000 people could be hired.

He explained that since skilled personnel are needed in the service sector, the salaries would also be quite attractive. Besides, he said, these complexes would serve as a new tourist attraction in Thailand.

“Legalising casinos in Thailand will help boost income for the country through spending and taxes. It will also help ease the problem of illegal gambling, especially online gambling, which has been growing rapidly these days,” he added.

He said these entertainment complexes can be built in provinces that are not too touristy but have sufficient infrastructure like an airport to accommodate tourists.

“We should choose provinces that have enough attractions but are not popular destinations. [With these legal casinos,] we can divert more tourists from overly popular destinations to second-tier cities,” the minister said.

Phiphat said he fully supported plans to woo large investors to build and run these entertainment complexes, which he said would not only benefit the provinces they are located in, but would also help the country as a whole.