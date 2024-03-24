Thanathorn sees Move Forward dissolution, tells MPs to prepare for shift: source
Move Forward Party’s patriarch, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, appears to have seen the writing on the wall and is advising MPs to get ready to join a new party.
A party source said on Sunday that Thanakorn, ex-leader of the now-dissolved Future Forward Party, told Move Forward last week that the party’s dissolution is inevitable.
He also urged Move Forward MPs to get ready to join the new party that has been set up in case Move Forward is dissolved.
Expressing support for Move Forward executives, who will be banned from politics if the party is dissolved, Thanathorn said they should continue working in support of the remaining MPs.
Future Forward was dissolved by the Constitutional Court on February 21, 2020, after which its MPs joined Move Forward under the leadership of Pita Limjaroenrat.
Though Pita led Move Forward to an electoral victory last year, he was blocked by senators from becoming prime minister.
Worse yet, the Constitutional Court ruled on January 31 that Pita and Move Forward had breached the charter by campaigning for the amendment of Article 112 of the Criminal Code or the lese majeste law.
Following the verdict, the Election Commission (EC) called on the court to dissolve Move Forward for allegedly violating an organic law on political parties. However, the court told EC last week to review its petition and resubmit it within a week as its first draft was ambiguous.
Move Forward’s meeting last week, attended by Thanathorn, party leader Chaithawat Tulathon, secretary-general Apichart Sirisoonthorn, and MPs, also discussed preparations for holding a general debate against the government early next month.