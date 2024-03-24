Thanathorn sees Move Forward dissolution, tells MPs to prepare for shift: source

A party source said on Sunday that Thanakorn, ex-leader of the now-dissolved Future Forward Party, told Move Forward last week that the party’s dissolution is inevitable.

He also urged Move Forward MPs to get ready to join the new party that has been set up in case Move Forward is dissolved.

Expressing support for Move Forward executives, who will be banned from politics if the party is dissolved, Thanathorn said they should continue working in support of the remaining MPs.