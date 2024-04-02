Phumtham denies plan to bring Democrats into coalition govt

Speculation about the Democrats joining the coalition to bolster its parliamentary strength was still “groundless”, Phumtham said, adding he was confident that the coalition had a stable majority with 314 MPs.

Reporters approached Phumtham for comment after several news websites, including The Nation, cited a source as saying the 25 Democrat MPs would be brought in to boost the coalition’s strength when Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin reshuffles his Cabinet in June.

Political observers have suggested the rumours were intentionally leaked a day before the Democrats join fellow opposition Move Forward MPs to grill the government in a general debate on Wednesday and Thursday.