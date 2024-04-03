Constitutional Court resolves to try Move Forward as charged by EC

Constitutional Court judges debated the case filed by the EC against Move Forward and resolved that there were grounds to suspect the party had violated Article 92 of the organic law on political parties.

The court resolved to send a copy of the EC’s petition to Move Forward and ask it to submit its written defence to the court within 15 days.

On March 12, the EC members voted unanimously to seek the dissolution of Move Forward, the biggest opposition party. The EC move followed complaints filed with the election agency by Ruangkrai Leekitwattana and Theerayut Suwankesorn, two serial petitioners.

The complainants claimed that Move Forward was in breach of Section 92 of the organic law on political parties. The law allows the EC to ask the court for the dissolution of any parties found to have attempted to scrap the country’s constitutional monarchy system.