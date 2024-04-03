Move Forward to make public its defence in party dissolution case

Chaithawat said the party would also make public its defence instead of submitting it only to the court.

The Move Forward leader was speaking to reporters shortly after the Constitutional Court announced that it had resolved to take up the case filed by the Election Commission for a judicial review.

The EC alleged that Move Forward had violated Article 92 of the organic law governing political parties by carrying out election campaigns led by then party leader Pita Limjaroenrat to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code, also known as the lese majeste law.