Improved political climate behind my return to Thailand: ex-red shirt leader

The vicious divide in Thai politics has reduced, compared to the situation in the past 15 years, Jakrapob said during an interview.

When asked if he would attribute the improvement in the political climate to the Pheu Thai Party joining forces with its military-backed former foes, he said it was just one part of the change. “The whole situation is improving massively and I cannot be more specific.”

“We realise that the major difference between then and now is that there is no direct interference in how we run the country. When I left the country, it was as if we had two governments – one elected by the people and another self-appointed, pitted against us, who was in charge of the administration,” he said.

Once a spokesman for the Thaksin Shinawatra’s regime and the PM’s Office Minister in Samak Sundaravej’s government, Jakrapob was also a key figure of the United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship, widely known as the “red shirt movement”, which launched months of protests against then-PM Abhisit Vejjajiva in 2008.

Things came to a head after the resignation of Somchai Wongsawat, a brother-in-law of Thaksin, when he was removed from office by a Constitutional Court verdict, while his party, People Power, was found guilty of electoral fraud.

The events precipitated political turmoil both inside and outside Parliament. Several MPs who voted in favour of Abhisit’s candidacy for prime minister were previously politicians allied with Thaksin’s party.

After months of the protests, in the heart of Bangkok, paralysing the government, there was an armed crackdown on the red shirt protesters in April 2009, known as “Bloodshed Songkran”.