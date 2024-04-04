Key player in 1991 Thai coup, ACM Kaset Rojananil, passes away at 91

The former Air Force commander-in-chief’s family said he succumbed to old age at 10.51pm.

Funeral services will be held at Wat Phra Sri Mahathat Woramahawihan, though the family has yet to announce the dates and times.

Kaset, or “Big Teh”, was born on August 27, 1933, and grew up to become Thailand’s 12th Air Force commander-in-chief before becoming the supreme commander of the armed forces. The late commander was among the first to complete his studies at the Royal Air Force Academy and was known to be a close friend of former prime minister General Suchinda Kraprayoon, who led the 1991 coup and created the National Peace-Keeping Council.