Key player in 1991 Thai coup, ACM Kaset Rojananil, passes away at 91
ACM Kaset Rojananil, who is believed to have been one of the key players behind the 1991 military-led coup, died of natural causes at Bangkok Hospital on Wednesday night. He was 91 years old.
The former Air Force commander-in-chief’s family said he succumbed to old age at 10.51pm.
Funeral services will be held at Wat Phra Sri Mahathat Woramahawihan, though the family has yet to announce the dates and times.
Kaset, or “Big Teh”, was born on August 27, 1933, and grew up to become Thailand’s 12th Air Force commander-in-chief before becoming the supreme commander of the armed forces. The late commander was among the first to complete his studies at the Royal Air Force Academy and was known to be a close friend of former prime minister General Suchinda Kraprayoon, who led the 1991 coup and created the National Peace-Keeping Council.
Kaset joined the Royal Thai Air Force in 1958 and rose in the ranks fast. After the 1976 coup, he was appointed as a member of the junta’s reform council and was made senator after the 1977 coup. Kaset rose to the top post in the Air Force in 1989.
The late commander is believed to have provided full support to the 1991 military-led coup against then-prime minister General Chatichai Choonhavan on February 23, 1991. Kaset ordered the capture of Chatichai and then-deputy defence minister General Arthit Kamlang-ek at the Don Mueang military airport on the day of the coup.