Chiang Mai selected World Festival and Event City for 2022

The four other cities chosen are Jinju (South Korea), McAllen (Texas, US), Penghu County (Taiwan) and Philadelphia (US).

Chiang Mai deputy governor Worayarn Boonyanarat said IFEA selected the festival cities based on their capability to hold outstanding events with close cooperation among local partners. Such cities must also be able to become role models for using events and festivals to drive the economy.

Worayarn said Chiang Mai met all the criteria and it has been holding a variety of festivals with participation and support by government agencies, the private sector and local communities.