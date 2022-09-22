Chiang Mai selected World Festival and Event City for 2022
Chiang Mai has been selected as one of five “World Festival and Event Cities” for 2022 by the International Festivals and Events Association (IFEA).
The northern city won the title on Wednesday, the last day of the three-day 65th Annual IFEA Convention, Expo & Retreat.
The four other cities chosen are Jinju (South Korea), McAllen (Texas, US), Penghu County (Taiwan) and Philadelphia (US).
Chiang Mai deputy governor Worayarn Boonyanarat said IFEA selected the festival cities based on their capability to hold outstanding events with close cooperation among local partners. Such cities must also be able to become role models for using events and festivals to drive the economy.
Worayarn said Chiang Mai met all the criteria and it has been holding a variety of festivals with participation and support by government agencies, the private sector and local communities.
Chiang Mai has used festivals and events to drive its economy, tourism and job creation, he noted.
This year, the IFEA added the ability to manage the Covid situation as a factor in selecting cities.
The deputy governor said the award affirmed Chiang Mai’s charm as a tourist destination and a destination for meetings and international festivals.
Worayarn was assigned by Interior Ministry permanent secretary Sutthipong Julcharoen to attend the IFEA event along with Jutha Tharachai, director of the northern division of the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB).
Jutha said the TCEB and the Visit Lanna Association, which nominated Chiang Mai for the award, would cooperate with all sectors to use soft power to promote the province as an “outstanding destination” for international events.