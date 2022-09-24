Phuket tourists spellbound by the enchantment of Carnival Magic

The 6.6-billion-baht theme park covers an area of more than 100 rai in Kathu district.

Kittikorn Kewkacha, president and CEO of Phuket FantaSea Plc and Carnival Magic Co Ltd, said on Friday that the theme park appeared to be a huge hit among foreigners.

The tourism industry is picking up now that Thailand has eased Covid-19 restrictions, and on the back of this, the park expects to welcome as many as 2 million visitors next year, he said. This should also help revitalise Phuket’s economy, Kittikorn added.

The park comprises four zones: Carnival Fun Fair shopping street, Bird of Paradise Buffet Restaurant that can accommodate 3,000 guests, River Palace, a 10-rai indoor theatre, and Kingdom of Lights illumination park that features decorations and sculptures made with 40 million LED lights.

“Our primary targets for now are Thais and tourists from neighbouring countries,” Kittikorn said. “But we will soon launch promotional campaigns targeting visitors from other parts of Asia, Australia, North America and Europe.”

He said the theme park will not only bring tourists to Phuket, especially during the high season, but will also boost employment and local consumption, which should contribute to the country’s recovery.