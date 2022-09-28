Cabinet to be asked in Oct to consider charging foreign tourists an entry fee

He said foreign visitors arriving by air would be charged 300 baht, while the fee for those entering by land, sea or rail might vary between 100 and 200 baht.

“It is expected the study will be done in three or four days from today [Tuesday],” Phiphat said. “Then, the matter will be submitted to the Cabinet in October. We have to make preparations in advance. If the Cabinet approves the rates, we’ll start collecting the fees soon.”

He said the foreign tourist fee collection had to be carried out in accordance with the National Tourism Policy Act of 2019 and the fees would be used to develop tourism and pay insurance for international visitors.