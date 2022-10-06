Bangkok and Thailand ranked among top 10 destinations by travel magazine readers

The US-based travel magazine conducted the survey on “nearly a quarter of a million” people for its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, which is in its 35th year.

Bangkok came second among the world’s “best big cities”, after Singapore.

“Consistently ranked as one of the most-visited cities in the world, Bangkok has a multifaceted identity that blends history, culture, street style, and luxury like nowhere else,” the magazine said in its article published on Tuesday.