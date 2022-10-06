Bangkok and Thailand ranked among top 10 destinations by travel magazine readers
Bangkok has been voted second among the world’s “best big cities”, while Thailand was third among “top countries in the world” in the latest Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice survey.
The US-based travel magazine conducted the survey on “nearly a quarter of a million” people for its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, which is in its 35th year.
Bangkok came second among the world’s “best big cities”, after Singapore.
“Consistently ranked as one of the most-visited cities in the world, Bangkok has a multifaceted identity that blends history, culture, street style, and luxury like nowhere else,” the magazine said in its article published on Tuesday.
The top 10 "Best Big Cities" are: 1. Singapore, 2. Bangkok, 3. Tokyo, 4. Mérida (Mexico), 5. Quebec City (Canada), 6. Cape Town (South Africa), 7. Mumbai, 8. Cusco (Peru), 9. Istanbul, 10. Montreal.
Meanwhile, Thailand came third among the 48 “best countries in the world” as voted by Traveler readers.
Europe dominated this year’s list of Reader's Choice Awards winners for the world's best countries to travel to, Portugal topping the list with the highest score of 91.22.
Japan was second, with 91.17 points, followed by Thailand (90.46), Singapore (90.09), India (90.01), Greece (89.79), Denmark (89.62), United Kingdom (89.12), Italy (89.12), and New Zealand (89.01).
Three Thai islands are among the best in Asia as voted by Traveler readers — Koh Samui in Surat Thani, Phuket, and Phi Phi Islands.
Boracay in the Philippines tops the list with 95.13 points, followed by Bali, Indonesia (93.9 points), Koh Samui (92.13), Langkawi in Malaysia (90.97), Phuket (90.88), Phú Quốc in Vietnam (89.77), Sri Lanka (89.17), Palawan in the Philippines (88.99), Okinawa and Ryuku Islands in Japan (83), and Phi Phi Islands (76.41).