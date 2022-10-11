Thailand eyes at least 10,000 high net-worth foreigners for its Elite Card scheme

Currently, there are some 20,200 Thailand Elite Card holders in the country and the number is expected to grow.

Apichai Chatchalermkit, acting president of Thailand Privilege Card Co, which operates the Elite visa scheme, told the press on Tuesday that the tourism authorities will prioritise social responsibility to attract more environmentally conscious high-worth foreigners.

Hence, based on the ESG (environment, social and governance) philosophy, the company has laid out strategies to improve services and ensure sustainable growth.

Apichai, who is also deputy governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s tourism products and business department, said the goal is to strengthen communities and pave the way for growth in line with the government’s bio-circular-green (BCG) economy model.