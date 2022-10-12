Foreign currency exchanges by Thai travellers soar 73%

The operator of the multi-currency travel wallet reported on Tuesday that the significant rise in demand for foreign currency was due to Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong last month lifting travel restrictions and quarantine requirements for international visitors imposed since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Japanese yen saw the biggest hike in demand from Thai travellers, with a 341 per cent increase, followed by the Australian dollar at 77 per cent and the British pound at 56 per cent compared to August,” said YouTrip Thailand founding partner Juthasri Kuvinichkul.

Juthasri pointed out that another contributing factor for the rising demand of foreign currency among Thai travellers was the weakening of the baht to 37.5-38 baht to the US dollar – the weakest in 16 years.

“Thais will need to exchange more money for their overseas trips to travel and purchase souvenirs,” she said.

“Meanwhile, the number of international trips booked by Thais is also rising among both business and casual travellers, as people have been forced to postpone overseas trips for nearly three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”