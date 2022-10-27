Rare twin waterfalls on Krabi's scenic Koh Rok spring to life, delighting tourists

Late October is the only time of the year that tourists visiting Mu Ko Lanta National Park can witness the rare sight, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP).

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the DNP said that every year a basin of water forms around this time after weeks of heavy rains, which leads to two streams of water pouring down from the rocky cliff on this scenic island 30km south of Koh Lanta, a famous snorkelling and diving site on Thailand’s west coast.

Officials had surveyed the cliff and found that the top is a huge basin that retains a large amount of rainwater until it overflows down into the sea.

During other months, Koh Rok is also famous among Thai and foreign visitors for its white sandy beach, crystal-clear water and beautiful coral reefs, making it an excellent destination for snorkelling.

Koh Rok Nok, which is farther away and where the head office of the Mu Ko Lanta National Park is situated, meanwhile features a nature trail along a sandy beach and is dubbed “Queen of the Andamans” by locals and tourists.