Phang-nga's millionth tourist lands with much fanfare, province aims for 10m next year



Governor Ekkarat Leesen said on Saturday that the southern Andaman province had set its sights on drawing at least 10 million tourists, both domestic foreign, next year and expected to generate at least 1 billion baht in revenue.



He was speaking at the launch of Phang-nga’s Tourism Season 2022 under the theme “Dive to the Nature – Enjoy It All”, which was presided over by Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.