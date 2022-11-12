Phang-nga's millionth tourist lands with much fanfare, province aims for 10m next year
Phang-nga province has set an ambitious goal of attracting as many as 10 million tourists next year after welcoming its millionth foreign visitor of 2022 last week.
Governor Ekkarat Leesen said on Saturday that the southern Andaman province had set its sights on drawing at least 10 million tourists, both domestic foreign, next year and expected to generate at least 1 billion baht in revenue.
He was speaking at the launch of Phang-nga’s Tourism Season 2022 under the theme “Dive to the Nature – Enjoy It All”, which was presided over by Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.
Despite the Covid-19 crisis, Phang-nga has been continously attracting foreign tourists this year.
The millionth tourist, Veronika Labajova from Slovakia, arrived in Phang-nga on November 6 for a 20-day stay in the Khao Lak area. She was greeted with presents from the tourism and sports minister, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and the Foundation for Khao Lak Preservation.