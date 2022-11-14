Koh Chang sees increased footfall as hotels, resorts woo tourists with discounts
Many Thai and foreign travellers flocked to Koh Chang in Trat province to avail of the discounts on rooms and foods offered by many hotel and resort operators to attract tourists during the high season.
Trat Tourism Association president Wichit Sukrasuyanon said on Sunday that the number of Thai and foreign visitors in Koh Chang has increased, especially during weekends when Thai tourists visited the island with their families or tour groups.
He said most tourists booked rooms near beaches, especially Aiyapura Resort and Spa, which is near Sai Khao beach, Coconut Beach Resort, near Chai Chet beach, and Chivapuri Resort, near Klong Kloi beach.
"Beaches in Koh Chang Island are crowded with tourists," he said.
Apart from diving, kayaking and eating fresh seafood, tourists enjoyed fire performance show after sunset, said Coconut Beach Resort director Weerachat Khammeesri.
"Apart from promoting tourism, this show also helps generate income for performers," he said.
He added that the resort is offering up to 50% discounts on rooms and foods to attract tourists during high season.
