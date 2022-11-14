Koh Chang sees increased footfall as hotels, resorts woo tourists with discounts

He said most tourists booked rooms near beaches, especially Aiyapura Resort and Spa, which is near Sai Khao beach, Coconut Beach Resort, near Chai Chet beach, and Chivapuri Resort, near Klong Kloi beach.

"Beaches in Koh Chang Island are crowded with tourists," he said.

Apart from diving, kayaking and eating fresh seafood, tourists enjoyed fire performance show after sunset, said Coconut Beach Resort director Weerachat Khammeesri.