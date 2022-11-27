Lop Buri serves up a massive feast for its macaque population
It’s that time of the year again when Lop Buri’s long-tailed macaques are served up a huge banquet of fruits and traditional Thai sweets to feast on.
Like every year, Lop Buri’s administration and tourism association threw a party for the monkey population on Sunday outside their favourite hangout – the ancient temple of Phra Prang Sam Yod.
The event was opened by Lop Buri’s deputy governor Wachira Ketphan and chair of the Lop Buri Tourism Association Yongyut Kijwatanansuson.
This year’s banquet followed the concept of “monkeys throwing a party for monkeys”, with monkey statues surrounding a large table piled high with treats.
The organiser said the monkey statues were also placed to keep onlookers away from the feasting monkeys.
Hundreds of long-tailed macaques live in the compound of the ancient temple, while a large herd of their rivals also live on rooftops across the road. The rival gang was given their feast separately to prevent a clash.
This annual monkey banquet has become popular among both local and foreign tourists.