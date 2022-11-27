Lop Buri serves up a massive feast for its macaque population

Like every year, Lop Buri’s administration and tourism association threw a party for the monkey population on Sunday outside their favourite hangout – the ancient temple of Phra Prang Sam Yod.

The event was opened by Lop Buri’s deputy governor Wachira Ketphan and chair of the Lop Buri Tourism Association Yongyut Kijwatanansuson.

This year’s banquet followed the concept of “monkeys throwing a party for monkeys”, with monkey statues surrounding a large table piled high with treats.