A historic train ride on Father's Day

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has organised the special train ride to celebrate HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great’s birthday, which is also National Father’s Day.

Pacific steam locomotives No. 824 and No. 850, built by Japan’s Nippon Sharyo Co, are being used to tow cabins carrying passengers from Hua Lamphong station in Bangkok to Chachoengsao station on this public holiday. The ride began at 8.10am.

Passengers will be given six hours to visit attractions in Chachoengsao province, including Wat Sothon Wararam and Ban Mai OTOP market, before the trains will depart for Bangkok at 4.30pm and arrive at Hua Lamphong at 6.10pm.

Trains will also stop at Makkasan, Klongton and Hua Mark stations in Bangkok for passengers to get on and off.

Tickets are 299 baht for ordinary cabins and 799 baht for air-conditioned cabins – snacks and drinking water included for both.

If you missed the chance to reserve a ticket for the Father’s Day’s ride, there are four other holidays when SRT provides steam locomotive rides on different routes:

• March 26, SRT’s Foundation Day; Bangkok-Ayutthaya

• June 3, HM Queen Suthida’s birthday; Bangkok-Nakhon Pathom

• July 28, HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s birthday; Bangkok-Ayutthaya

• August 12, HM Queen Sirikit’s birthday and National Mother’s Day; Bangkok-Chachoengsao

• October 23, HM King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day; Bangkok-Ayutthaya

For more information, contact SRT call centre at 1690 or visit www.railway.co.th, facebook.com/pr.railway