First test run of ‘Ultraman’ trains great success, says SRT

The trains, named after the Japanese fictional superhero, did a test run between Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station and Chachoengsao Junction. The test run was successful, he said.

Another test run is scheduled for May 9 from Chonburi’s Sri Racha Junction to the Inland Container Depot in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district.

Once the locomotives are thoroughly tested, the “Ultraman” fleet will be used both for cargo and passengers on long-distance routes such as from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, Nong Khai and Sungai Kolok in the South.

SRT says the locomotives, produced by Chinese manufacturer CRRC Qishuyan, can build up a speed of up to 120 kilometres per hour.