First test run of ‘Ultraman’ trains great success, says SRT

Ekkarat Sri-Arayanphong, SRT’s public relations chief, said on Thursday that SRT received 20 of these trains on Wednesday and had already checked their engines and parts.
The trains, named after the Japanese fictional superhero, did a test run between Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station and Chachoengsao Junction. The test run was successful, he said.
Another test run is scheduled for May 9 from Chonburi’s Sri Racha Junction to the Inland Container Depot in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district.
Once the locomotives are thoroughly tested, the “Ultraman” fleet will be used both for cargo and passengers on long-distance routes such as from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, Nong Khai and Sungai Kolok in the South.
SRT says the locomotives, produced by Chinese manufacturer CRRC Qishuyan, can build up a speed of up to 120 kilometres per hour.
“SRT is confident that these electro-diesel locomotives will help make train services more efficient as not only are they modern, with better capability, but also offer more safety and speed,” Ekkarat said.
He added that this fleet of trains will help SRT generate more revenue and improve the potential of rail transport in Thailand.
Published : May 05, 2022
Published : April 29, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 05, 2022
Published : May 05, 2022
Published : May 05, 2022
Published : May 05, 2022