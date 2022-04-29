Thu, May 05, 2022

in-focus

First test run of ‘Ultraman’ trains great success, says SRT

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • First test run of ‘Ultraman’ trains...

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has started testing its new fleet of electro-diesel “Ultraman” trains before they are deployed across the country.

Ekkarat Sri-Arayanphong, SRT’s public relations chief, said on Thursday that SRT received 20 of these trains on Wednesday and had already checked their engines and parts.

The trains, named after the Japanese fictional superhero, did a test run between Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station and Chachoengsao Junction. The test run was successful, he said.

Another test run is scheduled for May 9 from Chonburi’s Sri Racha Junction to the Inland Container Depot in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district.

Once the locomotives are thoroughly tested, the “Ultraman” fleet will be used both for cargo and passengers on long-distance routes such as from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, Nong Khai and Sungai Kolok in the South.

SRT says the locomotives, produced by Chinese manufacturer CRRC Qishuyan, can build up a speed of up to 120 kilometres per hour.

“SRT is confident that these electro-diesel locomotives will help make train services more efficient as not only are they modern, with better capability, but also offer more safety and speed,” Ekkarat said.

He added that this fleet of trains will help SRT generate more revenue and improve the potential of rail transport in Thailand.

 

First test run of ‘Ultraman’ trains great success, says SRT First test run of ‘Ultraman’ trains great success, says SRT First test run of ‘Ultraman’ trains great success, says SRT

Panel sets guidelines for parties' primary elections in organic law amendments

Published : May 05, 2022

Thailand and Japan to forge 'comprehensive strategic partnership'

Published : May 05, 2022

PM orders assistance for drought-hit areas

Published : May 05, 2022

Reopening of Mae Sot border checkpoint postponed

Published : May 05, 2022

Prinn gets bail in alleged sexual misconduct case involving minor

Published : May 05, 2022

Published : April 29, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thailand rated No. 4 among top tourist destinations around the world

Published : May 05, 2022

Panel sets guidelines for parties' primary elections in organic law amendments

Published : May 05, 2022

Thailand and Japan to forge 'comprehensive strategic partnership'

Published : May 05, 2022

PM orders assistance for drought-hit areas

Published : May 05, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.