TAT’s ‘Travel Now, Free Now’ fair to offer spectacular deals next week

As a first step, it is holding the “Travel Now, Free Now” travel fair at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre from December 15-18.

Visitors will get to explore more than 300 stalls set up by hotels, resorts, restaurants and tourist attractions, some offering discounts of up to 70%, TAT deputy governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said on Thursday.

Some highlights are:

• One day trip to Ko He in Phuket, four islands in Krabi or Ko Lipe in Satun starting at 99 baht

• A night in a standard double room at The Chic Lipe, Satun for just 999 baht ++ from the original price of 2,500 baht ++

• A night at Keeree Warin Chiewlarn Resort, Surat Thani, for just 999 baht ++ from the original price of 4,000 baht ++

Every 5,000 baht spent at the fair can also earn visitors an 800-baht voucher (limited to 200 per day and one per person) that can be used at participating hotels, resorts and attractions.

There will also be a golden hour every day from 1pm to 2pm and 4pm to 5pm when people can buy a plane ticket, rent a car, book a room or buy a petrol voucher and get another for free (only at participating stalls).

The event also features concerts and stage performances.