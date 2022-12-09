background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
FRIDAY, December 30, 2022
nationthailand
TAT’s ‘Travel Now, Free Now’ fair to offer spectacular deals next week

TAT’s ‘Travel Now, Free Now’ fair to offer spectacular deals next week

FRIDAY, December 09, 2022

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is launching the “Travel Thailand: More Amazing Than Ever” promotion to bolster the domestic tourism industry after the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a first step, it is holding the “Travel Now, Free Now” travel fair at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre from December 15-18.

Visitors will get to explore more than 300 stalls set up by hotels, resorts, restaurants and tourist attractions, some offering discounts of up to 70%, TAT deputy governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said on Thursday.

Some highlights are:

• One day trip to Ko He in Phuket, four islands in Krabi or Ko Lipe in Satun starting at 99 baht

• A night in a standard double room at The Chic Lipe, Satun for just 999 baht ++ from the original price of 2,500 baht ++

• A night at Keeree Warin Chiewlarn Resort, Surat Thani, for just 999 baht ++ from the original price of 4,000 baht ++

Every 5,000 baht spent at the fair can also earn visitors an 800-baht voucher (limited to 200 per day and one per person) that can be used at participating hotels, resorts and attractions.

There will also be a golden hour every day from 1pm to 2pm and 4pm to 5pm when people can buy a plane ticket, rent a car, book a room or buy a petrol voucher and get another for free (only at participating stalls).

The event also features concerts and stage performances.

TAGS
Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)tourismBangkokQueen Sirikit National Convention CentreBreaking News
RELATED
nationthailand