Prayut welcomes this year's 10-millionth tourist at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport

The couple had landed in Bangkok on Saudi Airlines flight SV846 at about 3pm.

Prayut said it was commendable that Thailand managed to successfully attract as many as 10 million tourists in the first year after the pandemic.

“Today we have welcomed more than 10 million tourists. We will not stop after this success and will underline Thailand’s popularity as a destination among international tourists,” Prayut said.

Apart from Prayut, also welcoming the lucky couple were Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn, and Suvarnabhumi Airport’s general manager Kittipong Kittikachorn.