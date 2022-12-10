Prayut welcomes this year's 10-millionth tourist at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha showed up at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Saturday afternoon to personally welcome Thailand’s 10-millionth tourist – Hetham Almdlj and Njood Alkhuwaiter – for this year.
The couple had landed in Bangkok on Saudi Airlines flight SV846 at about 3pm.
Prayut said it was commendable that Thailand managed to successfully attract as many as 10 million tourists in the first year after the pandemic.
“Today we have welcomed more than 10 million tourists. We will not stop after this success and will underline Thailand’s popularity as a destination among international tourists,” Prayut said.
Apart from Prayut, also welcoming the lucky couple were Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn, and Suvarnabhumi Airport’s general manager Kittipong Kittikachorn.
The tourists, described as the “luckiest” under the Tourism Authority of Thailand campaign, were welcomed with garlands, gifts, free air tickets and gift vouchers from several hotels, hospitals, shopping malls and other businesses. They were then chauffeur-driven to their hotel on a limousine. The couple has said they will be spending the next 10 days in Phuket.