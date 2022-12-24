New Year festivities aim to restore ‘happiness and hope’

• Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023 @ ICONSIAM

December 31 to January 1 at Iconsiam in Bangkok

• Centralworld Bangkok Countdown 2023

December 31 to January 1 at Centralworld in Bangkok

• The Ratchaprasong Light of Fortune 2022

December 8 to January 8 at the Ratchaprasong intersection in Bangkok

• Light Up Christmas Tree 2023

November 18 to January 1 at Centralworld in Bangkok

• Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023 @ Hatyai

December 29 to January 1 in Hat Yai district, Songkhla

• Amazing Mae Klong Countdown 2023

December 31 to January 1 at Wat Paknam bridge in Samut Songkhram

• Countdown Sea Sand Nights @Hatchaosamran

December 30 to January 1 at Chao Samran Mai beach in Phetchaburi

• Countdown Party Happy New Year 2023

December 31 to January 1 at Klong Thap Sakae in Prachuap Khiri Khan

• Hua Hin Beach Countdown 2023

December 31 to January 1 in InterContinental Hua Hin Resort

• Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023 Gift Box @Ratchaburi

December 29 to January 1 at Pracha Phatthana Dam in Ratchaburi

• Suanphueng Highland Countdown Festival 2023

December 30 to January 1 at Suanphung Highland in Ratchaburi

• Kanchanaburi Countdown Festival 2023

December 29 to January 1 at River Kwai Bridge in Kanchanaburi

• Suphanburi Festival 2023

December 30 to January 1 at Chalerm Patthara Rachini Park in Suphan Buri

• Amazing Chiang Mai Countdown 2023

December 30 to January 1 at Chaloem Phrakiat Park in Chiang Mai

• Chiang Rai Countdown 2023

December 31 to January 1 at Clock Tower Chiang Rai

• Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023 @Uthaithani

December 29 to January 1 at Clock Tower Circle in Uthai Thani

• Sukhothai Countdown 2023

December 29 to January 1 at Sukhothai Seagrass Field in Uthai Thani

• Nakhon Sawan Lantern Festival

December 22 to January 2 at Utthayan Sawan in Nakhon Sawan

• Balloon and Illumination Festival 2023

December 30 to January 1 at BN Farm in Khao Kho district, Phetchabun

• Music in the garden and Countdown Party 2023

December 25 to January 1 at Phetbura park in Phetchabun

• Khao Kho Countdown 2023

December 30 to January 1 at Khao Kho Viewpoint in Phetchabun

• Buriram Countdown 2023

December 24 to January 1 at Chang Arena in Buriram

• Si Sa Ket New Year Festival

December 26 to January 4 at Si Sa Ket Provincial Hall

• Korat Countdown 2023

December 28 to January 1 at Central Korat in Nakhon Ratchasima

• Khon Kaen Soft Power Countdown 2023

December 29 to January 1 at Khon Kaen Provincial Hall

• 101 in love Countdown 2023

December 29 to January 1 at Roi Et Tower in Roi Et

• UD Town Countdown 2023

December 31 to January 1 at UD Town in Udon Thani

• Nakhon Phanom Winter Festival 2023

December 26 to January 1 at the Vietnamese Memorial Clock Tower in Nakhon Phanom

• Amnat Charoen 2023 Happy New Year Time Countdown

December 29 to January 1 at the clock tower in Amnat Charoen

• Amazing Grand Sand Dune Countdown 2023

December 31 to January 2 at Grand Sand Dune in Chumphon

• Trang City Countdown 2023

December 31 to January 1 at the clock tower in Trang

• Patong Countdown 2023

December 29 to January 1 at Patong Bay Hill in Kathu district, Phuket

• Pattaya Countdown 2023

December 31 to January 1 at Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya

• Rayong Countdown 2023

December 28 to January 3 at Rayong Provincial Stadium

• Trat Countdown 2023

December 28 to January 3 at Chao Mae Thapthim Shrine in Trat

