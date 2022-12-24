New Year festivities aim to restore ‘happiness and hope’
New Year countdowns are being held nationwide this year as part of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s efforts to revitalise tourism.
Yuthasak Supasorn, the agency’s governor, said on Friday that it is working with private-sector associations to ensure the “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023” in Bangkok and other provinces will “bring back happiness and hope to Thai people”.
He thanked all those who are welcoming tourists from around the world and wished them a healthy and happy New Year.
The tourism agency provided the following list of countdown and related festivals in Thailand:
• Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023
December 31 to January 1 at Wat Phra Chetuphon pier in Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok
• Neon Countdown 2022
December 30 to January 1 at Wonder World Extreme Park in Khan Na Yao district, Bangkok
• Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023 @ ICONSIAM
December 31 to January 1 at Iconsiam in Bangkok
• Centralworld Bangkok Countdown 2023
December 31 to January 1 at Centralworld in Bangkok
• The Ratchaprasong Light of Fortune 2022
December 8 to January 8 at the Ratchaprasong intersection in Bangkok
• Light Up Christmas Tree 2023
November 18 to January 1 at Centralworld in Bangkok
• Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023 @ Hatyai
December 29 to January 1 in Hat Yai district, Songkhla
• Amazing Mae Klong Countdown 2023
December 31 to January 1 at Wat Paknam bridge in Samut Songkhram
• Countdown Sea Sand Nights @Hatchaosamran
December 30 to January 1 at Chao Samran Mai beach in Phetchaburi
• Countdown Party Happy New Year 2023
December 31 to January 1 at Klong Thap Sakae in Prachuap Khiri Khan
• Hua Hin Beach Countdown 2023
December 31 to January 1 in InterContinental Hua Hin Resort
• Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023 Gift Box @Ratchaburi
December 29 to January 1 at Pracha Phatthana Dam in Ratchaburi
• Suanphueng Highland Countdown Festival 2023
December 30 to January 1 at Suanphung Highland in Ratchaburi
• Kanchanaburi Countdown Festival 2023
December 29 to January 1 at River Kwai Bridge in Kanchanaburi
• Suphanburi Festival 2023
December 30 to January 1 at Chalerm Patthara Rachini Park in Suphan Buri
• Amazing Chiang Mai Countdown 2023
December 30 to January 1 at Chaloem Phrakiat Park in Chiang Mai
• Chiang Rai Countdown 2023
December 31 to January 1 at Clock Tower Chiang Rai
• Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023 @Uthaithani
December 29 to January 1 at Clock Tower Circle in Uthai Thani
• Sukhothai Countdown 2023
December 29 to January 1 at Sukhothai Seagrass Field in Uthai Thani
• Nakhon Sawan Lantern Festival
December 22 to January 2 at Utthayan Sawan in Nakhon Sawan
• Balloon and Illumination Festival 2023
December 30 to January 1 at BN Farm in Khao Kho district, Phetchabun
• Music in the garden and Countdown Party 2023
December 25 to January 1 at Phetbura park in Phetchabun
• Khao Kho Countdown 2023
December 30 to January 1 at Khao Kho Viewpoint in Phetchabun
• Buriram Countdown 2023
December 24 to January 1 at Chang Arena in Buriram
• Si Sa Ket New Year Festival
December 26 to January 4 at Si Sa Ket Provincial Hall
• Korat Countdown 2023
December 28 to January 1 at Central Korat in Nakhon Ratchasima
• Khon Kaen Soft Power Countdown 2023
December 29 to January 1 at Khon Kaen Provincial Hall
• 101 in love Countdown 2023
December 29 to January 1 at Roi Et Tower in Roi Et
• UD Town Countdown 2023
December 31 to January 1 at UD Town in Udon Thani
• Nakhon Phanom Winter Festival 2023
December 26 to January 1 at the Vietnamese Memorial Clock Tower in Nakhon Phanom
• Amnat Charoen 2023 Happy New Year Time Countdown
December 29 to January 1 at the clock tower in Amnat Charoen
• Amazing Grand Sand Dune Countdown 2023
December 31 to January 2 at Grand Sand Dune in Chumphon
• Trang City Countdown 2023
December 31 to January 1 at the clock tower in Trang
• Patong Countdown 2023
December 29 to January 1 at Patong Bay Hill in Kathu district, Phuket
• Pattaya Countdown 2023
December 31 to January 1 at Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya
• Rayong Countdown 2023
December 28 to January 3 at Rayong Provincial Stadium
• Trat Countdown 2023
December 28 to January 3 at Chao Mae Thapthim Shrine in Trat
