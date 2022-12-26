Reduce air tickets, introduce more flights to Phuket, say tourism operators

Phuket governor Narong Woonciew met tourism operators on Sunday to discuss the problems that could affect the tourism sector in the long term, especially during Chinese New Year and Songkran festivals.

He said the biggest problem was that there are too few flights to meet the surge in demand, especially during festivals and long weekends.

Members of the private sector, namely the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, Phuket Tourist Association, and Thai Hotels Association - Southern Chapter, agreed that airlines should boost flights to Phuket as well as seek supporting measures from the Tourism and Sports Ministry to make the move possible.

Without enough flights to Phuket during the high season, tourists may consider visiting other destinations like Vietnam, Singapore or Bali, a representative of the Phuket Tourist Association said.