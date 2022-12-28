Eight ‘must-see’ flower gardens in Chiang Mai’s Mae Rim district
For those seeking to enjoy and pose for photos in beautiful fields with a rich range of flowers in bright shades of colours during the New Year holidays, a trip to Mae Rim district in the northern province of Chiang Mai is a must.
The Travel Desk of The Nation has selected eight flower gardens in Mae Rim that our readers could consider visiting to enjoy the natural splendour and take colourful photos.
They are:
● I Love Flower Farm
This flower farm has an English name and it features hydrangea in purple, white and light blue. This year, the farm has organised photo props under the theme “Find me in I Love Flower Farm”. The props include colourful balloons.
The farm has been open to tourists since last month. It will stay open until January 15.
● Kuv Niam Hydenyia
This flower field is popular among tourists. It features a hydrangea field over three rai (0.48 hectares), surrounded by mountains and a sea of mist in the morning. It is about a 40-miniute drive from Chiang Mai downtown and it provides shuttle bus services for tourists from downtown.
● Sixflowers Garden
This garden features long strips of celosia flowers in bright colours of yellow, red, orange, pink, green and purple. It is located in the middle of a valley in Mae Rim. Tourists can enjoy taking selfies amid cool mountain breeze. Entrance tickets can be used for free drinks from a café. The garden is open until the end of January.
● Yingyong Flower Garden
This garden is located in the Mon Jam area in Mae Rim. The garden features red salvia flowers as well as sections of purple and white salvia flowers. Since it is located on a mountaintop, tourists can enjoy taking photos of colourful flowers against the backdrop of clouds of mist.
● Suan Lung Ron
This garden features multi-coloured Margarette and celosia and celosia plumosa flowers. The garden has been open since October. Tourists like to visit the garden to enjoy the sunset and delicious meals.
● Surachai Farm Suan Chiang Mai
This garden features blooming yellow sunflowers as well as rainbow flowers and white cutter flowers. The garden also allows tourists to borrow props, such as flower crowns, umbrellas, and hats for photo ops.
● Pa Nok Iang Flower Garden
This garden features mainly sunflowers on a 40-rai plot, which is very large. Entrance is free for children under five years old. The garden also has purple Margarette flowers and provides a lot of props for tourists to use for taking photos, including hats and locally-crafted handmade bags.
● Rai Klin Kesorn
This garden features several shades of purple Margarette flowers on a large field. The owner has also built platforms for tourists to move between flower fields. The garden also has white cutter flowers as well as red and yellow celosia for taking photos.